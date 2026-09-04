Warriors Fall Sports Preview

The Gazette caught up with the head coach for most of the local teams as they started their practice schedules to learn about prospects for the upcoming season and to highlight players they believed could be the standouts in the upcoming season.

Boys Cross Country

“Last year our WAHS Boys XC team won the Jefferson District, Region 3C and VHSL Class 3 Championships,” said Head Coach Lindy Bain. “Thus far in practice, the team has been looking strong. Seniors Finn Smith, Silvio Sicoli, George Geis and Deegan Gardner will anchor the team leadership. Juniors Henry Bowman, Christophe de Wekker, Luke Sullivan, Elliott Newell and newcomer Noah Kaminstein, sophomores Ethan Apciella, Colton Nalls, and Asher Pugh, along with many other team members, provide a deep group of talented runners. While long-time coach Charlie Hurt, will take a step back this year, Cyrus Webb and Pat Anderson will round out our coaching staff.”

Girls Cross Country

“Girls Cross Country is looking forward to a strong season this fall,” Head Coach Katie Pugh said,. Although our top runner, Emerson Ritter, graduated this year, there are a lot of strong returning runners, such as freshman Cole Arbour, sophomores Elea Kate Southerland, Maddie Fritts and Ruby Carlson, juniors Zoey Downer, Hannah Seideman, and Lily Zovko, and seniors Daisy McCown, Lauren Luna, and S.J. Broadbent, among others. The team also has a lot of new and promising runners, such as Izzie Park, as well as a large number of incoming freshmen.”

Field Hockey

Head Coach Krissi Dawson said about the team, “Last season, we finished 20-2 and made it to the state semifinals. We are fortunate to have the majority of that team returning this season, but we lost graduating senior Maizey McCarthy, goalie for the past four years. She was an important part of our success. We were a young team last year and are looking to expand upon players’ roles and positions this season. We are excited about the progress we have seen and the way this group is coming together. We are looking forward to another great season and are excited to see what this group can accomplish together. We are fortunate to have added more depth to the coaching roster with Paige Perriello and Kristie Braunston.”

Volleyball

Head coach Sean Meslar said, “We had a perfect season in the district last year, taking our first district championship in three seasons but losing a disappointing five-set match against Alleghany in post-season. We graduated four seniors last season, all of whom played a key role for the team, particularly in leadership, so we will be looking to our returners from last season to step up in that regard. We are happy to have one of our juniors, Katherine Heilman, return to the court after missing all of last season with an injury. Kat Barth is the only sophomore to make the varsity team this year, and is one to watch for the future. We have a large team of 14 players this year, so practices are lively, and perhaps a little crowded. We are happy to welcome Mike Mather back to the team as JV assistant coach.”

Mountain Biking

Long time mountain bike enthusiast and head coach Laura Allen shared, “We are 43 riders now with eight girls in the mix. We have a solid group of 8th graders coming in, so the future looks very bright. Although we will miss our seniors, especially Griffin McMurray, who will be riding for Roanoke College, we have several athletes to be watching this season. Sophomore Tenley Kramer races Varsity, placed 10th at Marathon MTB Nationals this summer and will be a leader on the team. Junior Maya Muehlman will be another standout. On the boys side, senior Henry Chupick and junior Nick Welsch should have a great season. Both raced Nationals this summer and are ready to compete. Quinn Kramer and Elodie Chupick will be strong competitors in the middle school division and were at Nationals this summer. Eastern Regionals for NICA will be hosted locally at The Miller School on October 25. It will be very exciting to have that level of competition just down the street. Virginia is a destination location for mountain biking.”

Football

Head Coach Michael Redmond is looking for another strong season. “Nobody can take away our success from last season after the team had won only four games in the previous two seasons,” he said. “Last year was all about teamwork and strengthening our defense. We are fielding nine seniors this year. Three are starting on defense, Elias Albert, Beau Roberts and Alex Roach. On the offensive side, tight end Philip Venton will be a key weapon. We have a completely restructured backfield and offensive line, and our quarterback, Parker Envall, should give us what we need at that key position. He is an Eagle Scout and comes from a special athletic family. His brother Spencer was an outstanding track athlete here at Western, Parker traveled with the team all year and we know he can do the job.” While talking to coach Redmond, it was hard not to notice his father Ed helping with the team on the field, Ed being a head coach for the team for many years.