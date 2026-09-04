Why Crozet: Like a Freight Train, Isabel Climbs

Crozet Hiker Conquers the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail

Crozet native Isabel Brown was five days into her five-month hike of the Appalachian Trail when a fellow hiker likened her to a freight train.

It was the middle of a frigid March, they were climbing Blood Mountain—the tallest peak in Georgia—and encountered icy patches on the descent. Brown had already sent her microspikes home, so a hiker dubbed “Blueberry Turtle” offered to break up the ice for her.

“He was walking behind me at one point when I tripped, but I just kept going. I didn’t let it faze me,” Brown said. He was like: You’re just breaking through everything. You’re speeding up downhill, it’s icy, and “you just don’t stop. You’re like a freight train.”

Even though her journey along the famed Appalachian Trail had only just begun, the nickname “Freight Train” stuck.

“At first I was intimidated because it felt like a really big name to fill,” Brown said. “I’m so glad I kept it, because throughout the trail, when I was having really miserable moments or I was really tired, I had to remind myself: No, you’re a Freight Train. You’ve got to power through.”

Trail names are a staple of long-distance hiking culture, given organically to a hiker after a specific personality trait, funny mistake, strange gear choice or other memorable moment surfaces.

“Freight Train was such a fitting name because Isabel was an absolute tank,” said Danny “Shooter” Dekker, a thru-hiker Brown met, who got his own name after starting around St. Patrick’s Day and handing out whiskey shooters to new friends. “She really embodied what the Appalachian Trail represented: a sense of openness to people, just an inviting presence to everyone who walked with her.”

The AT draws roughly 16.9 million visits a year and spans 14 states. Most of the tourists are day hikers or section hikers, enjoying smaller pieces of the nearly 2,200-mile trail.

Far fewer individuals embark on a “thru-hike” like Brown, tackling the entire thing in one continuous trip. According to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, a non-profit that protects and manages the trail, approximately 3,000 to 4,000 hikers attempt to thru-hike each year, but only about a quarter—700 to 1,000—finish.

It’s a daunting task that takes an average of five to seven months to complete.

Brown, a ’23 Virginia Tech alum with a degree in environmental science, began on March 13 at Springer Mountain, the trail’s southern terminus in Georgia, and hiked north. She left her job as a lab tech at the University of Virginia in February to prepare.

“Originally I started the trail with a good friend from college, and we were planning on hiking the whole thing together,” Brown said. “But in southwest Virginia, she went through a breakup and realized the trail was not the place for her to heal, and she needed to get off.”

After parting ways, Brown quickly befriended another hiker named “Otter” before the two traversed Virginia, the longest state along the AT.

“We hiked all of Virginia together and were planning to do the rest together,” Brown said. “But then she decided to get off the trail in Harpers Ferry. At that point, it felt like: How am I going to get through this?”

Despite losing two close companions in a short span of time, Brown stayed true to her trail name and kept moving.

“On the AT you get your highest highs and your lowest lows,” said Jake “Zipper” Broderick, a friend Brown met in Georgia who earned his trail name after contracting norovirus and getting violently ill inside his tent when he couldn’t find the zipper in time. “There are days where you feel like you’re on top of the world. Then there are days where you don’t want to do it anymore and you just want to be home with your family. But you have to keep going.”

Beyond the physical and mental toll, Brown faced her share of wildlife—black bears, rattlesnakes, copperheads, loons—and unpredictable weather.

“In Shenandoah we had five days of straight rain, which was really tough,” she said.

“Around Glasgow, the temperature dropped to almost 30 degrees, even though it was May. I was frigid, soaked and borderline hypothermic. That was scary.”

And then there were the blisters. “Most of the trail I was at my wit’s end,” she said. “That was my most consistent hiking companion: blisters.”

But for every hardship, there was real “trail magic,” the unexpected acts of kindness and serendipitous moments of joy that hikers say define the AT experience.

Once, when Brown’s group was running low on food during a remote 70-mile stretch through the Smoky Mountains, she called her boyfriend for backup. He met them at Newfound Gap with supplies, and they spent hours cooking a huge pot of jambalaya in the parking lot, which they then served to other thru-hikers who passed by.

Another time, a “trail angel” in Pennsylvania—one of the volunteers who offer free food, shelter or other help to hikers—put Brown’s group up for the night.

“We each had private bedrooms, got to do laundry and shower,” she said. “Then she cooked us dinner; we all had three different kinds of dessert. It was heaven.”

“The trail can be such a magical place,” Dekker said. “It restores your faith in humanity, running into these kind souls. There are some really good people out there who just want to help you in some capacity.”

Brown got another dose of trail magic closer to home: A 50-mile stretch near Crozet where she slept in her own bed each night and her parents drove her out in the morning with just a day pack rather than her full load.

“I ‘slack-packed’ when I was in this area,” she said. “It was so nice.”

Beneath all of it was a deadline. Brown was set to start a Ph.D. program at the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography in the fall, so she needed to relocate by mid-August, which meant following a strict schedule.

“Freight Train and I started on the same day,” Broderick said. “At first we weren’t thinking about finishing together, but about a month in, we talked about wanting to finish around the same time, so we started pacing ourselves off each other. We ended up finishing on the same day.”

To hit her target, Brown averaged 15.7 miles a day, training beforehand with multiple weekend hikes while carrying a loaded pack, in addition to squats, strength training and running.

She also leaned on high-energy snacks to keep fueled.

“Every time I was in town I would get an entire pint of Ben & Jerry’s,” she said. “It got to the point where I could crush a pint in about three minutes. On trail, my favorite treat was Nerds gummy clusters.”

Brown completed the AT on Aug. 1, summiting Mount Katahdin in Maine after a five-month trek that saw a cumulative elevation gain and loss equivalent to climbing Mount Everest 16 times.

“I remember coming down Katahdin, and there were several day hikers coming up,” she said. “Once they figured out we were thru-hikers, they just started clapping and cheering so loudly. Zipper and I joked that our egos were never going to recover.”

She returned home to Crozet for a few weeks of comfort before moving to Rhode Island to study chemical oceanography.

“I’m at the point where I don’t feel the need to ever do a five-month-long thru-hike again,” she said.