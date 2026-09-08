Bettie Ann (Pugh) Stanerson, 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 3.

Bettie Ann was born on March 11, 1936, to Samuel Elliot Pugh and Elizabeth Woodson Pugh. She grew up in Crozet, Virginia, where she attended Crozet School. She grew up in the same home she lived in the later part of her life with her loving husband, daughter, and son in law. After graduating, she went on to the University of Virginia School of Nursing, beginning a forty-year career in nursing—a profession that was so much more than a job to her. Caring for others was simply who she was.

While at UVA, a fellow nursing student introduced her to her brother, Brad Stanerson. They instantly clicked, and after graduation, they married. Together, they shared 68 years of marriage. Bettie Ann believed deeply in the importance of marriage and was never shy about sharing that belief with anyone who would listen. Their life together was a testament to the love, commitment, and companionship she valued so much. Every night at exactly 7 p.m., Bettie Ann and her husband would sit together on their sofa and enjoy ice cream—a tradition they shared for many years.

Bettie Ann had a remarkable gift for making people feel cared for. She nursed family members and friends through illnesses and surgeries, helped them through difficult recoveries, and was often the one beside a loved one when the time came to say goodbye. She gave that same tenderness to animals, caring for dogs, cats, pet rats, and injured birds—many of them rescued animals who needed someone to love them.

Her faith was at the heart of her life. Bettie Ann was an active and devoted member of her church, most recently Hillsboro Baptist Church in Crozet. A strong prayer warrior and an avid student of the Bible, she loved Jesus deeply. Her faith was not just something she spoke about; it was something she lived, reflected in the compassion she showed to her patients, family, friends, and all those who came into her life.