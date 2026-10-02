Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival October 10 and 11

Claudius Crozet Park will host its fall Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival features over 130 professional artists and makers, live demonstrations, food trucks, Virginia wine and beer, live music, and more.

Adult single day tickets are $7.75 in advance or $8 at the gate. An adult weekend pass is $13 in advance or $14 at the gate. Military members and seniors 65 years and older are $6.50 for a single day or $11 for the weekend. Children 12 and under are free. Well-behaved leashed pets are welcome. Parking is free.

Proceeds from the festival benefit Claudius Crozet Park, a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, and to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.crozetfestival.com