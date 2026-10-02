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Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival October 10 and 11

Crozet Gazette
By Crozet Gazette
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Photo: Dick Brown.

Claudius Crozet Park will host its fall Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday,  October 10,  and Sunday, October 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival features over 130 professional artists and makers, live demonstrations, food trucks, Virginia wine and beer, live music, and more.

Adult single day tickets are $7.75 in advance or $8 at the gate. An adult weekend pass is $13 in advance or $14 at the gate. Military members and seniors 65 years and older are $6.50 for a single day or $11 for the weekend. Children 12 and under are free. Well-behaved leashed pets are welcome. Parking is free.

Proceeds from the festival benefit Claudius Crozet Park, a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, and to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.crozetfestival.com

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The Crozet Gazette has been western Albemarle's hometown newspaper since 2006.

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