Crozet Trails Crew’s 5K Celebrates its Sweet 16

And the Pancakes are Still from Scratch!

Long before the starting gun goes off on October 24, Schuyler Cox will be busy whisking together a pancake batter recipe he discovered in a small Paris cafe.

“This is gonna be better,” he remembers telling skeptical volunteers when he first proposed making the race day pancakes from scratch, rather than using a box mix. (Some race sponsors weren’t thrilled then either, given the cost of all that butter.)

But Cox, a longtime trail runner who runs l’etoile catering alongside his wife, held his ground. And last year, the line for his scratch-made pancakes stretched past 200 people.

That kind of persistence and care is how the Crozet Trails Crew’s signature fundraiser has grown from a niche 5K that catered exclusively to runners into a friendly fall festival at Crozet Park.

“We had the same vision of turning it into this community event,” Cox said of the shift he and fellow CTC volunteer Brad Diggins pushed for once they took the race over. “It’s going great now.”

Over several years, they added a 10K route, a shorter family run, live music and moved the whole operation to the park’s festival grounds with the pavilions and stage.

“We try every year to make it a little bit bigger, a little bit better,” said Crozet Trails Crew President Gary Kuhns. “So even if you don’t run, it’s a cool place to come and hang out for a while with your family.”

The event runs on community and sponsor support: Yellow Mug Coffee donates coffee, the Henley family provides apples and Starr Hill Brewery brings beer. There are activities for kids, live music from Susie and the Pistols—and plenty of non-runners who show up just for the food and fun.

“Some of the best pancakes you’ll ever eat here,” Kuhns said.

Kuhns, an engineer who moved to Crozet from Florida, became involved with CTC after seeing a sign for an upcoming volunteer meeting while running the trails near his house. Now, he is in his first year as president, helping oversee the annual race, which serves as the organization’s primary fundraiser.

“It’s really where we get the money to buy materials and equipment to maintain the trails,” he said.

In addition to preparations for the annual race, the group is deep into its most ambitious project yet: a pedestrian bridge across Lickinghole Creek that 10K runners currently ford through on race day.

“I’m not convinced they won’t still do that after we have a bridge because I think they kind of like splashing through the creek,” Kuhns said.

The group continues to raise money toward the project as engineering and permitting move forward.

Behind the fundraising and festivities is a steady rhythm of volunteer work that Kuhns says welcomes anyone. Monthly meetings—held the fourth Thursday at rotating local spots like Crozet Pizza—typically draw 12 to 20 people, and work days pull in six to 16 volunteers for maintenance tasks like trimming back trailside growth.

“You don’t have to have skills,” Kuhns said, indicating that there’s a role for everyone beyond the specialized carpenters and engineers who lay out the group’s bridges. “A lot of what we do is cutting back branches so they don’t hit you in the face when you’re walking or running the trail.”

Race day alone calls for dozens of volunteers to help with logistics. The event, now in its 16th year, falls on the same October Saturday as the Crozet Book Fest—a fortuitous pairing since runners and readers alike will be in town that weekend.

But CTC’s growth and volunteer needs aren’t limited to race day itself.

Another major effort is extending the Powell’s Creek trail toward Mint Springs Valley Park, continuing a countywide greenway system the group has built almost entirely through volunteer labor since its founding by Dan Mahon and Jessica Mauzy in 2009.

Race day information and registration, along with volunteer opportunities, are available at crozettrailscrew.org.