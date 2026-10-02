Local Band Winegrass to Host Album Release Party October 2

After two years of performing together at such familiar venues as Pro Re Nata, The Southern, Dürty Nelly’s Pub, and the Blue Mountain Barrel House, the Winegrass band is excited to be releasing its first album. They are hosting an Album Release Party at the Foundry at Basic City Beer Co. in Waynesboro on Friday, October 2 (thefoundrysound.com). Doors open at 6:30, Erik “Red” Knierim will open the show at 8 p.m., and Winegrass will play from 8:45 until 11 p.m. Musical special guests will join them with a few songs throughout the night.

Winegrass is a dynamic country-rock and modern Americana band from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Built on a foundation of rock-solid songwriting, driving rhythms, and expressive musicianship, Winegrass has a sound rooted in grit, groove, and lived-in storytelling. Known for their engaging live shows, Winegrass focuses on their original material alongside thoughtfully reimagined covers, curating sets that shine in intimate listening rooms or high-energy venues. Winegrass blends country, folk, and rock, characterized by soulful vocals, textured instrumentation, and emotionally honest lyrics.

Consisting of former members of local bands Chamomile and Whiskey, Lord Nelson, Sisters and Brothers, and the Moonbees, Winegrass is driven by a powerhouse lineup of accomplished musicians: John Eggleston (guitar, vocals), Justin Cason (guitar, keys, vocals), Dave Pinto (pedal steel guitar, harmonica), Brad White (bass), and Brenning Greenfield (drums). Hailing from Albemarle, Nelson, and Augusta counties, they have been influenced by such greats as John Prine, Van Morrison, Ryan Adams, Kacey Musgraves, Sturgil Simpson, and Bill Withers.

On the album, soulful vocals, driving rhythms, and bluesy guitar picking combine to underpin often yearning lyrics. Some of the songs, like “Off My Bill” and “What My Woman Want,” are mellow, while others, like “Left Hand Blue,” are more energetic. The harmonica mimics the lonely sound of a train whistle in “Wrecking Train.” The pedal steel guitar adds a mournful tone to “Tie One On,” as the singer laments “I’m on the deep end, jumpin’ off, but at least I know how to swim.” The descending jangly guitar on “Tomorrow” is reminiscent of fellow southern rockers REM, lending original accompaniment to a traditional vocal line. The reedy voice on “Whiskey Song” sets a jaunty, old-timey mood. The last song on the album, “Sunshine,” beautifully expresses pining love with a slow, original interpretation of the traditional old-time standard “You Are My Sunshine.”

“I really enjoy playing original music, where each band member can collaborate and bring their own unique perspective to the songs,” said drummer and Crozet native Brenning Greenfield. “It’s fun to see how songs evolve. Lead singers John and Justin are the main songwriters, but the arrangement process is a group effort. Justin was also the audio engineer and producer for the album. Crozet has always had some incredible musicians, and I feel super lucky to have been a part of such an artistic and musical community. Between my dad Mark, Matt Humphries, and Craig Dougal, three of the best drummers around live on the same corner of St. George and Crozet Avenues.”

Winegrass is excited to release new music and expand tours as they carve out a distinctive place in today’s roots-rock landscape. They also play private events. You can book them through their website at winegrassband.com, or by emailing winegrassbooking@gmail.com. Find them on Facebook and Instagram @_winegrass.