Protect Soil in the Vegetable Garden with Cover Crops

By Fern Campbell

Piedmont Master Gardener

Fall is a busy time for many of us, but do not ignore the garden just because Mother Nature appears to be slowing down. Sanitation and soil health are among the keys to a successful vegetable garden, so remember the two C’s: clean up the garden to help prevent pests and diseases by removing spent or dead plants and fruits and weeds; cover the soil with cover crops.

Cover crops are planted in unused garden spaces and are not meant to be harvested. Rather they are cut when it’s time to plant edible crops. Farmers around the world have used cover crops for many years as they have come to understand their benefits to soil health. Home gardeners can appreciate these same benefits.

What Are the Benefits of Cover Crops?

The benefits of cover crops are diverse and numerous. They can include:

Enhancing the quality of the soil. The term “soil health” refers to the capacity of the soil to function—that is, quite simply, to provide plant roots with water, air and nutrients with minimum inputs. Think of the soil as a living ecosystem whose well-being depends on how we treat and manage it.

Building soil structure by feed ing the microorganisms living in the soil—keeping the soil biologically active between growing seasons. Think of them as “placeholders.”

ing the microorganisms living in the soil—keeping the soil biologically active between growing seasons. Think of them as “placeholders.” Adding large amounts of organic matter and increasing the soil’s ability to hold nutrients, making it more productive for subsequent crops.

Stabilizing soil in the root zone, reducing erosion from wind and water.

Slowing the movement of water across the soil surface, promoting deeper infiltration into the soil and decreased evaporation.

Decreasing soil compaction. For example, cover crops with taproot systems such as daikon radishes create deep channels for air, water and nutrient movement that helps break up the soil.

Suppressing weeds by shading and outcompeting winter weed growth. Some cover crops, like winter rye (cereal rye), produce allelochemicals that inhibit growth of other plants.

Providing habitat for beneficial insects and improving biodiversity.

By planting cover crops, you are following the four core principles of soil health management recommended by the 4theSoil program, a joint initiative of the Virginia Soil Health Coalition and Virginia Cooperative Extension: 1. keep the soil covered (using plants, mulch or plant residue); 2. minimize soil disturbance (digging and tilling); 3. maximize living roots (more plants and cover crops for vegetable gardens); and 4. energize with diversity (crop diversity, compost integration).

Types of Cover Crops

There are both cool season and warm season cover crops. If you will not be planting a fall or winter vegetable garden, plant a cool season cover crop in early fall instead of leaving your garden bare over the winter.

Cover-crops typically fall into three categories:

Annual grasses such as oats, winter rye, barley or winter wheat. Their massive root systems will break up tight clay soil and will improve soil structure by preventing compaction and erosion. These grasses quickly smother and shade out winter weeds. Oats are considered a “winterkill” crop in most of our hardiness zone (zone 7) and need warmer temperatures to germinate. Plant them in late summer to get enough established growth before deep freezing.

Legumes. Annual crimson red and berseem clovers, fava beans, Austrian winter peas and hairy vetch are all common cool-season legume cover crops. The most notable feature of legumes is that they work with certain soil bacteria to convert atmospheric nitrogen into nitrogen in the soil that can be absorbed by plant roots. This is known as nitrogen fixation. Some soils contain the correct Rhizobium bacteria and some do not. Therefore, it’s best to apply an inoculum prepared specifically for the type of legume you’ll be planting. Be sure to check if the legume seeds are pre-inoculated. Crimson red clover, in addition to its potential for nitrogen fixation, offers striking crimson blossoms in the spring and an early nectar source that the bees love. Berseem clover is a tap-rooted annual legume that grows rapidly. (Note: some perennial or readily reseeding clovers can be difficult to eliminate in the spring when it is time to make room for food crops.)

Non-Legume/Broadleaves, such as mustards, brassicas and oilseed radishes. Daikon radishes have extra-long taproots that break up and aerate the clay soil, as noted above. They will grow rapidly in fall and survive several frosts, but will then start decomposing with significant freezing temperatures, adding organic matter to the soil. Mustards often survive our winters in Zone 7b.

Selecting Cover Crops

Mixing several kinds of cover crops promotes diversity. Success in cover cropping depends on choosing the right mix for the site. Ask yourself the following questions when considering which cover crops to use:

When are you planting? For example, if your garden bed becomes empty in August, oats will be ideal as the plant needs warmer temperatures to germinate, as mentioned above. Winter rye will germinate in colder temperatures and can be planted in late October or early November. (Tip: plant oat seeds in late August around tomato plants that are still producing. This is known as “inter-cropping.” When the tomato plant is spent, cut the stalk at the soil level and leave the roots for the microorganisms to feed on, unless the plant is diseased.)

Do you need to replenish nitrogen? The answer is yes, as nitrogen is often the essential nutrient most lacking in garden soils. Consider legume cover crops that have the potential to make nitrogen available to your plants.

Is your soil tight or compacted? Tap-rooted species will help break up deeper compaction, while fibrous-rooted grasses cover and relieve tight soils while improving soil tilth.

Do you have a raised bed or an in-ground garden? For a raised bed, consider a mix of oats plus berseem or crimson red clover and optional daikon radishes. Oats killed by hard freezing will leave a brown, decomposing mat in spring, allowing you to get into your bed earlier in the growing season. For an in-ground garden, try a combination of winter rye, crimson red or berseem clover or Austrian peas, and daikon radishes.

For more information on specific cover crops for vegetable gardens and when to plant them, search online for “Cover Crops for Gardens” by University of Maryland Extension.

Planting and Management

Purchase seed locally, if possible, from a farm supply store or garden center. You can also order cover crop seeds from online retail seed companies. The best time to plant cover crops in our area is from late August to September for oats, until October for wheat and until early November for winter rye.

To plant a cover crop, rake the garden area smooth and remove any debris. Broadcast the seed by hand or a broadcast spreader according to the recommended rates. If planting a mixture, use about 60 percent of the recommended amount for each. Lightly rake again and water in the cover crop with a fine mist. Ideally, plant just before a rain!

In the spring, cut the crop down with a scythe or string trimmer when or just before it flowers and before it goes to seed. Allow 12 to 14 days for the roots to start to break down, and then plant food crops directly in the soil. Adopt the “no-till” practice as there is no need to till in cut cover crops. The biomass lays down as mulch and decomposers will go to work incorporating it into the soil.

These recommendations will help you get started with cover cropping. Don’t be afraid to experiment. If you have a really small garden space or have missed the window for planting cover crops this year, then apply a thick layer of leaf or straw mulch. This will help reduce erosion by protecting the soil from the scouring effects of wind and rainfall and will also prevent weed growth.

To find other helpful resources, search online for “Tips for Planting Cover Crops in Home Gardens” from Penn State Extension and for “Cover Crops” from the Piedmont Master Gardeners. For an even deeper dive, look for “Managing Cover Crops Profitably, 3rd Edition,” which can be downloaded as a PDF from SARE (Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education) at the University of Maryland.