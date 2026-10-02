Return to Cove Mountain

After spending 10 years covering several beats for the Crozet Gazette, I’ve cut back on deadlines as a gift to myself on my 80th birthday. Instead, I will be highlighting some people and topics of interest to those who are aging and those who care for them. Below, I talked with Earl Swift, an Afton resident, who has just released a book about his experiences on the Appalachian Trail at 65.

Swift’s beautiful prose and gift for storytelling should appeal to all ages. Up on Cove Mountain is available at Bluebird & Company in Crozet, Stone Soup Books in Waynesboro, and wherever books are sold.

On June 4, 1990, Geoff Hood and Molly LaRue stepped onto the Appalachian Trail, traveling south from Maine. A few weeks later, Earl Swift took a leave of absence from the Virginian-Pilot and traveled in the same direction. Swift met Hood and LaRue on the trail, catching up with them, sharing a shelter, then pulling ahead as thru-hikers do, expecting to meet and separate according to their pace and stops along the 2,100-plus miles.

There were only eight southbound thru-hikers that year. Most hikers travel south to north to take advantage of the weather and improve their physical conditioning before the most challenging stretches. All of the southbounders thought they might connect and scatter several times over the months.

When Swift caught up with Hood and LaRue in the White Mountains, he was already familiar with their upbeat and easygoing contributions to the trail logs, where hikers left their whereabouts and bits of information in those days before mobile phones. The three walked together, shared a shelter, and parted ways when Swift pulled ahead. The young couple, true to their intentions, dawdled along, taking photos, swimming, exploring the trail towns and enjoying the scenery.

Of the three, Swift was the only one who would walk out alive.

By September, he had battled ticks, injuries, weather, hunger, slippery granite and the countless bodily insults inflicted by a pack that, when fully resupplied, equaled a third of his weight. These were all annoyances, mere inconveniences, compared to learning that Hood and LaRue had been brutally murdered. The news of the murders was delivered by day-hikers in Shenandoah National Park, and the names were confirmed when Swift called his colleagues at the Pilot.

Those deaths were never too far from his mind in the 34 years that followed. At 65, he was a well-respected journalist and bestselling author of nine books on wildly diverse subjects. He had become a University of Virginia fellow, lived on the Lawn for a year, moved to Crozet and eventually to the top of Afton Mountain in the old guesthouse there. At a gathering shortly after the launch of his tenth book, Up on Cove Mountain: Adventure, Tragedy, and a Quest for Meaning on the Appalachian Trail, he tried to explain the mix of existential questions and desire for physical challenge that drew him back to the trail for a second thru-hike in 2024.

What exactly were the questions? Hard to pin down, he said, but there was another haunting memory from his youthful trip. A rotting tree, dislodged by the wind, fell within inches of his head as he camped near Crawford Notch during his early weeks in New Hampshire.

Swift had made his reputation by careful (reviewers say scrupulous) attention to every detail, layering facts, observations and conversations in a way that normally serves as a kind of explanation for why things happen.

Not so in this case, he said. It haunted him. The tree missed him; the murderer entered the Thelma Marks shelter eight nights after Swift slept there. “Why was I spared?” he asked. “Why were they killed? I was inexperienced, comparatively out of shape and traveling by myself.”

In contrast, Hood and LaRue were extremely fit, had professions rooted in outdoor adventure and were trained to defuse difficult, even violent situations.

Even before he decided to repeat his journey, Swift was drawn back to the trail. “Every move brought me closer,” he said, and his latest dwelling in the old guest house at the top of Afton Mountain allows him to enter the trail within minutes. For years, he has hiked almost every day, five miles or so, totaling about 1,300 miles each year.

So, Swift knew the years had not made the trail any easier; in fact, he said, scarcity of water makes it more treacherous. Only one in four of the millions of any age who join the trail each year finish it. Part of this is intentional: They are section hikers, navigating manageable portions on weekends and vacations. But others leave because it is just too challenging. Still others are injured or sick. A few die each year from natural causes or accidents. Last month, 64-year-old Bert Peter Goris died from hypothermia just hours after reaching the summit of Mount Katahdin, the treacherous end of the trail for northbounders.

Swift is not peddling a creepy account of the trail’s dangers. In fact, he compares its human-caused hazards to everyday life, finding that everyday life presents more threats. Up on Cove Mountain is an account of his two journeys, with the thread of the murders woven through (the New York Times calls it a braid) and Swift told me more about how the two experiences differed.

“Of course, I was much older and it showed in my progress,” Swift said. He also, reluctantly at first, downloaded the app (FarOut) that other hikers were using. He found more shelters, more hikers and more women on the trail. He noticed another change he couldn’t explain. “The younger hikers tended to stay out of the shelters,” he said, “preferring to be in their tents, zipped up.” Swift enjoyed, with some notable exceptions, the camaraderie of the shelters.

The challenges remained the same, except magnified by the indignities of aging. He has one of the most compelling descriptions I’ve read of persistent physical discomfort. And in his account of both hikes, the details of setting up camp are fascinating. This was his evening routine for months: Find the shelter or spot for your tent, find water, find a high branch away from other branches for a “bear hang”, cook dinner, clean up and turn in by “hikers midnight,” sometimes long before dusk.

I learned that hikers must eat like gluttons, gobbling down pizzas and ice cream, burgers and gigantic breakfasts when in towns, kind of like other mammals who must gorge themselves when food is plentiful, knowing there will be lean days ahead. Swift organized his pack with plastic bags, with lunches he could eat while walking, usually saving the freeze-dried dinners for camp. Still, he could not keep up with the caloric demands of walking 14 to 20 miles a day, and his ability to support his pack relied partly on his bulk, which rapidly diminished.

Like other hikers, Swift picked up squeezable cheese to supplement. “You just crave fat,” he said. He confirmed that some hikers, Hood and LaRue included, walked along with liquid margarine, squeezed and swallowed directly from the plastic container.

Critics love the book. The New York Times praised the way he blended the two hikes, and featured it in their “Books We Loved This Week.” Kirkus Reviews described the work as an “elegiac memoir of growth through challenge.” John Grisham said it was a fascinating story, and BookPage praised its emotional depth. These reviews and others, plus growing audience response, have driven steady sales.

Both hikes contributed enormously to Swift’s own personal growth. The first was a strenuous lesson in what it means to be an adult; the second was, besides being a bulwark against the tendencies of aging, a test of his understanding of the tragedies of the first. Swift had attended the trial of the killer, which produced no motive. He met the parents of the hikers, whose courage manifested itself in different ways. They found some meaning in their children’s legacies, but they struggled to find some reason for their deaths, as did Swift.

No satisfactory answers came in his return to the trail, Swift said. More than 2,100 miles later, he had to confirm what he’d suspected all along: “Sometimes it’s just random,” he said. “It wasn’t fair that I lived and they died, but if there was a reason, I couldn’t find it.”

Earl Swift is touring and promoting his book through October and November, including author talks at branches of the Jefferson-Madison Library system. You can keep up with his local appearances at the Swift Enterprises Department of Self Promotion, www.facebook.com/earl.swift.3.