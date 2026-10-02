School Board Chooses Newest Member

The Albemarle County School Board has selected David Storm from more than a dozen applicants to fill the “at-large” seat on the board. The position was vacated by Allison Spillman, who announced her resignation on August 4, citing the toll her service has taken on her physical, mental, and emotional health and that of her family. The at-large member represents county residents from all six Albemarle districts, and Storm will serve out the remaining 16 months of Spillman’s term.

David Storm has had a nearly 20-year career with legal publisher LexisNexis as a legal researcher, has been an adjunct faculty member at the University of Virginia’s School of Education and Human Development, and is a former owner of The Wine Guild of Charlottesville. His children attend Mountain View Upper Elementary, Burley Middle, and Community Lab High School.

Storm has served on the school division’s Long Range Planning Advisory Committee as well as the county’s Economic Development Authority and other citizen committees in Charlottesville. He’s an active volunteer with youth in activities such as Scouting America, Monticello Little League, VABA, and Sunday school for his church.

In his application for the position, he said, “I would be honored to help ensure that all Albemarle County students have more than just an opportunity to learn; I want to foster the love and excitement of learning by helping provide them with the resources they need to become the leaders of tomorrow.”