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School Board Chooses Newest Member

Lisa Martin
By Lisa Martin
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David Storm was selected for the at-large seat vacated by Allison Spillman’s resignation on the Albemarle County School Board at its September 24 meeting.

The Albemarle County School Board has selected David Storm from more than a dozen applicants to fill the “at-large” seat on the board. The position was vacated by Allison Spillman, who announced her resignation on August 4, citing the toll her service has taken on her physical, mental, and emotional health and that of her family. The at-large member represents county residents from all six Albemarle districts, and Storm will serve out the remaining 16 months of Spillman’s term.

David Storm. Photo: Tom Daley / ACPS

David Storm has had a nearly 20-year career with legal publisher LexisNexis as a legal researcher, has been an adjunct faculty member at the University of Virginia’s School of Education and Human Development, and is a former owner of The Wine Guild of Charlottesville. His children attend Mountain View Upper Elementary, Burley Middle, and Community Lab High School.

Storm has served on the school division’s Long Range Planning Advisory Committee as well as the county’s Economic Development Authority and other citizen committees in Charlottesville. He’s an active volunteer with youth in activities such as Scouting America, Monticello Little League, VABA, and Sunday school for his church.

In his application for the position, he said, “I would be honored to help ensure that all Albemarle County students have more than just an opportunity to learn; I want to foster the love and excitement of learning by helping provide them with the resources they need to become the leaders of tomorrow.”

 

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Lisa Martin
Lisa Martin
Lisa Martin joined the Gazette in 2017 and writes about Crozet schools, county government, and land use conflicts. She also writes in-depth investigative pieces about division-wide education issues and covers topics from the environmental impacts of development to living with wildlife. Her "Coyotes in Crozet" story received a 2017 Virginia Press Association Best in Show award, and she won the 2023 Open category for education reporting among all publications in the state. She has a PhD in business from the University of Texas and also writes children's fiction and poetry.

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