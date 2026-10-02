School Board Requests More Racial Awareness Training

In April of this year, then-Superintendent Matt Haas submitted a plan to the School Board for a new Achievement Gap Advisory Committee. The proposed committee would gather data and help focus the division’s work on improving standardized test scores for all students and closing achievement gaps between subgroups in particular, in keeping with the board’s long-standing mission statement. Board member Jim Dillenbeck, who first suggested the committee idea, said its approach would be wide-ranging and community oriented.

“We’d involve teachers, principals, students, parents, other board members and staff to ask, ‘what have we done in the past that seems to be working that maybe just needs more time, and what do we need to try to do differently if we’re not getting the results that we want to see?’” said Dillenbeck at the April 16 board meeting. “I think it’s going to be important to talk to other school divisions around Virginia and elsewhere to find out what they did to reduce or eliminate the achievement gap in their districts, so we don’t need to reinvent the wheel.”

While allowing that the idea was a good one, several members insisted that the board should first “do some internal work with the equity committee,” as Ellen Osborne put it, “to get a check on our own problems and biases.” When chair Rebecca Berlin agreed and ruefully observed, as she looked up and down the dais, that “we are a white board,” Judy Le (who is of Asian descent) quickly corrected her and requested a “hard pause” on the achievement gap work.

“I genuinely do not have faith that we can do all the internal [equity] work that we need to do [before addressing achievement gaps],” said Le. “So, I would really just put a hard pause on this until we do all that mapping and professional development [related to equity].” Five eventful months later, the achievement gap committee has not been formed but the board has asked to receive training this fall on their awareness of and sensitivity to issues of race, equity, and inclusion from a local consulting group called the Counseling Alliance of Virginia (CAVA).

In addition to providing clinical cognitive behavioral therapy services to individual clients, CAVA’s director Gene Cash created a set of workshops called “RACE matters,” to offer organizations training “designed to help dismantle individual, institutional, and systemic racism.” Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) has worked with Cash and his group for the last three years, exploring how division employees’ explicit and implicit biases affect both work relations and student progress.

Oblivion

During a presentation at the August 13 board meeting, Cash argued that ACPS will not reduce racial achievement gaps unless adults in the system first become more aware of how race and bias affect instruction, discipline, access, and belonging. He described a condition he called “racial oblivion,” a learned tendency not to see or discuss race, that must be overcome. “Once you see it, you name it, and change it,” said Cash. “If you can’t see it, you don’t name it, you can’t change it.”

According to CAVA Human Resources Coordinator LaTasha Edwards, the RACE Matters training sessions are intentionally more than lectures; attendees wrestle with actual situations and go through a process of changing their perceptions. “Participants show up to that first meeting where we ask, ‘How do you identify racially?’ and the way they leave is often different,” said Edwards.

Cash had several specific criticisms of ACPS’s anti-racism policies and practices, and said he thought the conclusions of the division’s 2023 Bellwether Instructional Audit were “limited.” Bellwether’s report centered on recommendations such as increasing the rigor of instruction and providing teachers with better instructional materials, changes that division staff have been implementing over the last three years to try to narrow achievement gaps.

“We’ve analyzed the Bellwether report and have a lot of recommendations, but the one thing that the report did not do was to name racist attitudes, values, and beliefs in a way that could really have effective change,” said Cash. “It lacked insight into the tenets of white supremacy. If you don’t understand the tenets of white supremacy that support racist attitudes in a school system that is, like, 80 percent white, then that report is not going to get you what you need.”

Asked after the meeting if she agreed with Cash’s characterization of the Bellwether report, acting superintendent Chandra Hayes sidestepped the question entirely, focusing instead on student gains based on quality instruction. “As professional educators, we must continue to strive for improvements, seek new solutions, and remain focused on the work of supporting our students,” she said.

The “white supremacy tenets” Cash referred to are the foundation of his approach, which shifts emphasis away from expressing passive sympathy for oppressed groups and toward demanding accountability of white ancestors and institutions. He highlighted a tenet he calls “perfectionism”—prioritizing making everything just right over fostering genuine human relationships—as a tool of white supremacy, and his approach relies on “active disruption” over passive “diversity and inclusion” concepts.

Cash met last year with ACPS diversity resource teachers, whose job is to “promote school-based Culturally Responsive Education practices and support equitable student achievement outcomes,” and said he observed a lack of racial diversity within the group. “You had majority white, you had Asian, you had Indian, and you had one Black person—and that was powerful to see that alienation,” he said.

Cash called the division’s current anti-racism policy “a start” but said it needs to be sharpened. “One of the basic things [the policy is missing] is naming whiteness,” he said. “Naming what is actually the problem.”

Outcomes

As part of CAVA’s proposed work with ACPS for the current school year, Cash recommended substantially broadening participation. “I think that really, really increasing the attendance would be very advantageous for the school system and the community,” he said. When Osborne suggested mandatory annual training for the board, he expanded the mandate: “It should be annual and it should be for all staff,” he said.

Cash went further, encouraging more racial awareness training for students as well, particularly the Student Senate along with school-based Equity Change Teams, noting that students were receptive and emotionally affected when he met with them. “They’re eager,” he said. “They would like it. I didn’t get much pushback. All I got is space, tears, and thank you very much.”

Osborne asked Cash how the trainings will influence the board’s work in tackling the county’s achievement gaps, and he pointed to changing teacher attitudes. “I believe that having teachers be able to see where their racial biases show up will help them see their black and brown students differently, and will help that gap decrease,” he said.

Cash’s suggested scope of work for ACPS this year included adding another cohort of attendees for his “Race Matters in Schools” programming, increasing racial awareness and sensitivity training for School Board members and for Student Senate and Equity Change teams, and creating a standing Racial Awareness and Sensitivity core team. This work would be an expansion over last year’s activities, though it was not formally identified or discussed in public budget meetings or documents earlier this year.

ACPS responded to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for a list of amounts paid last year to Cash’s organization by saying it could not provide that information because “we do not have any invoices in our possession.” However, the Gazette obtained documentation of over $21,000 paid to CAVA by the school division for racial sensitivity training. The sessions were largely funded by an “All-In-Virginia” grant program from the state Department of Education that was established in 2024 to provide additional high-intensity tutoring, literacy, and anti-absenteeism programs in schools.