Supervisors Approve Windy Knoll Development

Crozet’s proposed Windy Knoll development project finally reached the Board of Supervisors in September, where it was approved on a 5-1 vote with only White Hall District representative Ann Mallek voting against. Justin Shimp of Shimp Engineering, on behalf of property owner Edward Carrington VII, requested a rezoning to build 18 infill units on a 3-acre, C-shaped set of parcels that sit between Cory Farm and Liberty Hall near the Clover Lawn shopping center.

Crozet residents who live near the area have repeatedly asked for revisions to the proposal that would reduce the project’s density and respond to neighbor’s concerns about stormwater management, road access, parking, tree preservation, private-property boundaries, and a lack of community engagement by the developer. The plan was deferred at a February Planning Commission (PC) meeting and that body later rejected it in May, but the commission’s vote is only a recommendation (not binding) to the board, which has the last word in zoning decisions.

At root, the debate came down to a difference in priorities between the two deliberative bodies: which was more important, affordable housing and density in a growth area or existing residents’ quality of life and the “human element” of design? In the end, Shimp’s argument that the project’s layout adhered to both the Crozet Master Plan and the county’s growth management policy and provided critically needed infill housing in a development area, along with county planning staff recommending approval on the same basis, won over most of the supervisors.

Lines of Logic

Neighbors said the 5 to 1 Planning Commission vote margin against the project was significant and the board’s decision will set the tone for future action. “We know that what remains within the Crozet Growth Area is largely other unusual parcels like Windy Knoll, little bits of former farmland and family subdivisions that have not yet been sold off or upzoned,” said Julianne Price, whose home sits in the middle of the project’s ‘C.’ “I believe that the board has an opportunity tonight to set the tone for how current residents within and around infill parcels are treated.”

Residents near the proposed development argued that because the parcels are steep and oddly shaped, the buildings will be grouped tightly on small areas on the north and south sides, with up to 11 attached units in a mass near existing single-family homes. At least one current neighbor has initiated legal proceedings in objection to a proposed public path and easement through her property, but the supervisors said that those and other design problems would be dealt with during the site plan phase.

In his comments to the board, Shimp pointed out that the current design was the sixth revision to the plan and was responsive to both commissioners’ and neighbors’ concerns. “Yes, a [four units per acre instead of six] version could be built,” he said, “and there would be larger houses and fewer of them, and the cost of the amenities would be shared over fewer people. I don’t believe it’s fair to say that a townhome that costs less is somehow more impactful [to neighbors] than a house that costs more. Building at this [three to six units/acre] density here has been in the land use plan for 20 years, I think, and we can’t [build] affordable housing if we reduce it.”

During the supervisors’ comment period, Mallek said a visit to the site showed her “how steep the slopes are in so many different directions, and the narrowness of the road,” and that the proposed neighborhood design felt “contrived.” “The lack of continuity and a little wavy path along a very slope-y area to try to connect the north and the south zones does not create a neighborhood there,” she said. “The value of the neighbors’ quality of life is totally disregarded. Albemarle County uses the term ‘equity’ a lot, and it’s a value talked about in the county mission, but it’s missing here. I don’t think that is fair.”

The other supervisors supported the project with varying degrees of reserve, acknowledging the financial reality for the developer of having to build densely to be able to provide affordable units. “This is a really beautiful area, and I don’t want to pretend for a second that I don’t think it will be slightly less beautiful if this development gets approved,” said Mike Pruitt (Scottsville). “[But] even with fewer units, they would be bigger units, the massing would be borderline identical to what we’re looking at and the affordability standard would not be met … so I am going to support this.”

Ned Gallaway specifically addressed and dismissed the Planning Commission’s four main points in its recommendation for denial, particularly the concern over a “lack of community dialog.” Noting that the county’s communication requirement was met (though not exceeded) by a community meeting, he added, “I do find it concerning that our Planning Commission named something as a reason for denial that is not required.”

Gallaway noted that difficult decisions over infill lots are becoming more common for the board. “If we don’t put the density in the development areas [of which Crozet is one], it will put the pressure on the development areas’ boundary and ultimately the rural area,” he said. For him, he said, “both the density, where it falls, and the couple of affordable units—especially home ownership [as opposed to rental] units, which we rarely get—outweighs the concern for the design for me on this one, so I will be supportive of the project.”

On an unrelated note regarding the ongoing Eastern Avenue bridge proposal process, the county has now posted answers to the questions raised during and after the project public hearing held on August 11 at The Meadows. See their website at albemarle.org, under Facilities and Environmental Services / Capital Project Management / Eastern Avenue South Connection.