Warriors Volleyball Starts the Season with 9-5 Record

The girls varsity volleyball team at Western is off to a good start in the 2026 season, taking nine of their first 14 games. At the Fluvanna Tournament August 29, the team bested East Rockingham, Central Woodstock and Broadway High School in 2-0 wins, falling only to Fort Defiance in an 0-2 loss. In the Jefferson District Preseason Tournament, they took a 0-2 loss to Albemarle before getting the win over Monticello, 3-0. In regular season play, the team faced Monticello again (a 0-3 loss), and then came back to beat Goochland and Albemarle in the next two matches.

To date, Charlotte Centofante stands out with 5 attacks, 1 kill, and 1 solo block; junior Ciciley Rocco has 19 attempts and 10 kills; Lily Kate Simmers has 13 assists and 16 service points; Alex Mooney has a 2.17 passing average; and junior Katherine Heilman has 7 digs and 7 kills.

The girls will be at home on October 8, 15 and 29 with varsity games starting between 6:30-7 p.m., proceeded by the JV match. There is always a cheering crowd in the gymnasium at Western, making the fast-paced play exciting.