White Hall Day and Annual Apple Butter Festival October 24

By Chris Ripper

This year’s event will take place Saturday, October 24, from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Center located at 2904 Brown’s Gap Turnpike in White Hall.

Ruritan members will peel many bushels of local apples and the 60-gallon copper kettle will be fired up Friday evening. We plan to have the apple butter ready for sale around 1 p.m. on Saturday. You can purchase pints and quarts, with or without sugar.

We are also celebrating our wonderful White Hall Community with apple butter stirring and cider making with our old-fashioned press, and a host of free activities.

There will be a firetruck, tractor and crafts for the kids to enjoy along with stick-on tattoos and face painting. Local artists will have their handmade items for sale. Chili and cornbread will be available and the Sun Queen Ice Cream Truck will be on hand.

We have invited some of our club’s featured guest speakers to attend. They will share their agricultural knowledge. Rod Walker’s chestnut trees will be for sale and representatives from several area plant society groups will be on hand.

Proceeds from the event help fund scholarships for local college-bound students and gifts to other deserving nonprofit organizations.

The Community Center will be open and is available to rent for events at a nominal fee. If you need a good stretch, we offer drop-in Yoga Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for $10.

Come on out, rain or shine!