Backroads: Shivarees, Poundings and Tick-Tacking

Shivarees

Several old traditions I learned after moving to the small mountain hamlet of Love have continued down through the years and are still being used today. One of the first ones I heard from my neighbor, Johnny Coffey, was that of giving a newlywed couple a shivaree. A shivaree, also called serenading or belling, was a lively, often noisy way to celebrate a newly married couple.

The custom dates back to the 16th century in France and was brought to America by settlers, including German and Scotch-Irish immigrants. In its European form, it could be a form of public shaming, but in the American frontier context, it evolved into a lighthearted community celebration marking the couple’s entry into married life.

A shivaree typically took place on the wedding night or shortly thereafter. Friends, neighbors, and relatives would gather outside the couple’s home, often at night, armed with pots, pans, kettles, horns, drums, cowbells or guns that were fired into the air. Johnny told me that a bunch of people living back in Chicken Holler got together to shivaree his brother and new wife, Eva, who foiled the event by not being home when the revelers came. Not to waste a good shivaree, the mob marched over to another Holler resident, a confirmed bachelor, and let loose on his porch.

The revelers would bang on pots and pans to wake the couple or play music and sing songs like Let Me Call You Sweetheart outside their window. They would sometimes “kidnap” the couple for a short ride on a rail, donkey, or horse. In some Appalachian versions, the groom might be ridden around on a fence rail around the house, while the bride could be carried away in a washtub. The couple was expected to welcome the guests and offer food and drink, or maybe even pay them to leave. I remember Roy Kiser, the pastor at Mountain View Mennonite Church, telling me that when he and his wife Charlene were married, people came to the door and hijacked him and made him ride a fence rail around the property before bringing him back to his bride.

For children, a shivaree was pure fun: making the biggest racket possible in the dead of night. The event reinforced community bonds and marked the couple’s integration into the neighborhood. It served as a festive, if somewhat chaotic, welcome to married life. In short, shivarees were a vibrant, community-driven way to mark a marriage in the old mountain traditions; full of noise, music, and the shared joy of welcoming a new couple into the fold.

Poundings

In old-fashioned Southern and rural American culture, a “pounding” was a warm, practical way to welcome a newlywed couple that moved into their first place of residence or anyone that was moving into the area from somewhere else. The name might suggest a violent physical altercation, but a pounding is actually a pantry-stocking tradition rooted in a 16th century Quaker act of hospitality.

The term comes from the idea of giving a pound of goods: items sold by the pound like coffee, sugar or flour. Originally, it was a church-based custom to welcome a new minister, with congregants bringing food or supplies to help get him settled. Over time, it evolved as a way to help newlyweds or families in need by stocking their kitchens with non-perishable foods and cleaning supplies.

The first pounding I attended was at the home of a couple who recently married at our church. Someone had to tell me about the custom of bringing “a pound of this, and a pound of that,” to help stock the kitchen. I brought a pound of coffee and a pound of sugar and thought this was a wonderful way to celebrate the start of a new life together. The next pounding I was a part of was for a single girl who had moved into the area. People brought their home-canned goods in Mason jars as part of the community’s good will toward a new resident. The last one I attended was for a middle-aged couple who had moved from the Williamsburg area into the very rural area of Montebello. They were completely floored by our church’s introduction to mountain living. They not only received canned and dry goods for their pantry, but a beautiful handstitched quilt for their bed as well. We all had cake and coffee afterwards and it turned into a grand celebration in which everyone benefitted; those receiving gifts and those giving them.

Like a housewarming, it was a blessing to “warm” the new home and life, ensuring the couple had the essentials to thrive.

Tick-Tacking

The mountain tradition of Tick-Tacking on a window was a pre-Halloween prank where someone would tap or “tick” on a neighbor’s window in a way that sounded like someone was knocking or rapping. The most common method involved a wooden sewing spool with all the thread removed, and notches were cut into the circumference of the spool. The spool was then attached to a long stick with a string wrapped around it. When the prankster pulled the string, the spool would rotate and produce a rhythmic tick-tacking sound, mimicking a person tapping on the glass but much louder and more mechanical than simply knocking.

It was a long-standing Halloween ritual at a time when Halloween was a short, intense period of “tricks” rather than the modern “trick-or-treat” focus, and when children’s pranks were a central part of the holiday’s atmosphere. Along with throwing dried corn at windows, the practice of tick-tacking was a way for kids to playfully scare or tease neighbors and participate in a community-based Halloween ritual. In mountain and rural areas, tick-tacking was more than just a prank; it was a shared tradition passed down through generations, much like other Appalachian Halloween customs.

I heard my first tick-tacking as a young child one Halloween night when I was passing by the windows in our dining room. Someone had put a stick wound tight with a rubber band and stuck it on the window. When released, it made a rat-a-tat-tat sound that liked to scare me to death. My mother explained what it was, but I admit it rattled me and I didn’t sleep well that night.

These and many other early traditions continue to thrive in our Blue Ridge mountain home.