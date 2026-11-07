A Roundup of Holiday Music Concerts

The holidays are upon us! To get in the mood, why not attend one or more of these inspiring upcoming holiday music concerts right here in Crozet?

If you have not yet heard the Three Notch’d Road Baroque Ensemble, you are in for a treat. They will present “Traveling Home: Sacred Song in Early America” at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Greenwood at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 14. If you can’t make this date, the concert will also be presented on November 13 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton, and on November 15 at 4 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick.

The program will delve into the unique fuguing tunes and shaped-note harmonies of our ancestors and will include compositions by Jeremiah Ingalls (Vermont), Henry Purcell (England), English/American traditional ballads, an American “Ave Maria” (Philadelphia, 1788), and “The Morning Trumpet” by Orange County preacher John Leland (1754-1841)—who, in addition to his Sacred Harp texts, is known for his contribution to the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom and for delivering a 1,450 pound cheese to his friend Thomas Jefferson! In addition to artistic director Fiona Hughes on viola and soprano, the concert will feature Ben Geier, tenor; Sheila Dietrich, soprano; Joel VanderZee, organ and baritone; and Christa Patton, harp and early guitar. Named for a colonial route through central Virginia, Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble specializes in the performance of historical repertoires from both sides of the Atlantic. Advance $35 tickets are advised, because they usually sell out (tnrbaroque.org). Youth/students are free.

“As a baroque violinist, I travel the country and the world, performing mostly in New England and Canada, but I always love coming back home to central Virginia,” explained Hughes. “My idea in planning this concert “Traveling Home” is to celebrate our nation’s 250th year in a personal and local manner. We will do so by focusing on rural and Virginian music through the “joyful heavenly home” texts of sacred music, alongside the English music especially influential in the Commonwealth in the 18th century.

A special feature of this concert will be hymns by Orange and Louisa County pastor John Leland, a friend of Thomas Jefferson, whose descendant Russell Wolz is a long-time attendee and friend of Three Notch’d Road.”

On November 28, Marinus Concerts welcomes the holiday season with “Nordic Christmas,” an intimate candlelit concert inspired by the Scandinavian tradition of St. Lucia’s Day, in the warm, intimate setting of King Family Vineyards’ Carriage House. Two performances will be offered: 5 p.m., a family-friendly concert featuring a more interactive experience, and 7:30 p.m., the full candlelit evening concert. Performed by a choir of twelve cellos and violas, the program weaves together classical favorites, jazz, beloved carols, and folk songs from Iceland and Ireland, alongside music from Broadway. The evening brings together acclaimed Marinus artists and outstanding local musicians. The Marinus Chamber Ensemble, founded in 2011 by violist Rachel Kuipers Yonan and her brother, cellist Joseph Kuipers, hosts a roster of 20 extraordinary artists—all of whom are acclaimed in their own right and received training at such renowned schools as the Curtis Institute, Juilliard School, and the New England Conservatory—in various combinations to perform at concert halls, universities, and churches around the country. Advance $34 tickets, or $8 for the 5:30 family concert, are available at eventbrite.com/e/nordic-christmas-tickets-2002402438597

Nothing says Christmas like the merry ringing of handbells and chimes! Lucky for us, Crozet has its own Handbell Choir, directed by Donald Dollins, who will be performing an Old World Christmas concert on Sunday, December 6 at 4 p.m. at Tabor Presbyterian Church. The free concert will feature songs from all over the world along with holiday favorites, as well as an audience sing-along. Several pieces showcase both bells and hand chimes. The choir consists of eleven ringers, two of whom play four-in-hand. The “Chime Lullaby” by Hollander will feature a special six-year-old ringer! Their bells and hand chimes were recently refurbished—thanks to a Charlottesville Area Community Foundation and Bama Works grant—a 55-step process that includes disassembling, cleaning, repairing, and revoicing a set of handbells to restore their physical appearance, mechanical function, and optimal musical pitch. The Crozet Handbell Choir practices on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Tabor Presbyterian Church and welcomes new members! Visit the choir’s Facebook page for more information.

Many of us look forward to the annual holiday concert by our beloved Crozet Community Chorus, which will present A Winter Portrait on Friday, December 11, at 7 p.m. at Crozet Baptist Church (snow date, December 18). Winter is a season of contrasts: exuberant celebration and quiet reflection, familiar traditions and renewed hope. Through music both playful and profound, the concert will paint a portrait of the season in all its richness, reminding us that the greatest gifts of Christmas are those we carry into the world. Under the direction of Artistic Director Andy Heil with accompaniment by Joyce Polifka, the program will feature a mix of seasonal favorites, traditional carols, and contemporary choral works, including music by John Rutter, Dan Forrest, Dolly Parton, and Handel. As always, the concert is free.

After Director Will Nichols left to pursue a Ph.D. in vocal pedagogy at the Austin Butler School of Music at the University of Texas, Heil stepped in to conduct the Chorus. Andy is a conductor, singer, composer, and arranger who currently serves as assistant conductor of the U.Va. University Singers and Chamber Singers, as well as working alongside Michael Slon as assistant conductor of the Oratorio Society of Virginia. Heil is also assistant conductor and bass choral scholar at St. Paul’s Memorial Church in Charlottesville. The Crozet Chorus practices on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at Crozet Baptist Church (crozetchorus.org).

Wishing you a musical holiday!