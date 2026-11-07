HomeGovernmentCounty Reveals Preferred Route for Three Notched Trail
Government

County Reveals Preferred Route for Three Notched Trail

Michael Marshall
By Michael Marshall
0
24
Courtesy Albemarle County

A crowd surpassing 200 people packed the cafeteria at Henley Middle School in Crozet October 26 to see Albemarle County’s recommendation for exactly where the Three Notched Trail from Charlottesville to the east portal of Claudius Crozet’s tunnel in Afton should run. The county is developing plans for the trail through a $2 million federal grant. The idea for the trail first arose in 2015. At a previous meeting in December, planners asked the public for reactions to three possible route alternatives. County officials met with about two dozen affected landowners to review the maps before the general public was invited in. 

Deputy Director of Planning Kevin McDermott introduced the “preferred alignment” and asked the crowd to weigh in on it and to suggest which sections of it should have priority for construction. The route was divided into 18 sections of one to three miles each and at a table in the back of the room one could vote on priorities by stuffing green slips of paper into jars representing each section. Because the crowd consisted mainly of Crozet residents, the sections through town got the most votes. Once these choices are settled on, the next phase of the project is to raise funds. McDermott said that to have higher priority, various sections should possess “independent utility” before the trail as a whole is completed.

Kevin McDermott addressed the public at the Three Notched Trail meeting October 2026. Photo: Michael Marshall

The 24-mile trail is envisioned as a “shared-use” asphalt path that does not allow cars, but most other forms of transportation. While it parallels roads along several stretches, it is intended to be safely set apart from highways. McDermott said planning for the trail stressed five attributes: connectivity, safety, access, user experience and constructability. It will cross Rt. 250 at four points.

“Public support for the trail is very strong,” said trail planner Amanda Poncy, reporting on a survey of 1,060 individuals. “It will be safely separated from traffic and have easy access.” The trail is intended to attract use by all ages and to promote health, she said. 

The meeting drew a big crowd. Photo: Michael Marshall

Forty percent of the route passes through forested areas and 70 percent of it is on public land, McDermott said. He could not answer how many easements would be necessary to cross the privately owned sections of the trail. Trail planners said they have hiked parts of the proposed route to experience whether they are plausible.

At the Charlottesville end of the trail, it would split into two alternatives at the Boar’s Head Inn, one leading roughly to John Paul Jones Arena and UVA’s Central Grounds and the other headed further south toward Fontaine Avenue and Scott Stadium. 

The crowd dispersed to review six maps of the route and place “sticky” notes with comments on the maps’ edges. Some notes expressed anxiety about the impact of the trail on adjoining properties and some called for additional features such as bathrooms and bike repair stations. Some adjoining property owners complained that they had not been contacted about the route including their properties. 

Residents can react to the route and its construction phases at the county’s website until November 15. Visit engage.albemarle.org/three-notched-trail-master-plan. 

Afton Zone: The Three Notched Trail through Afton begins at the eastern trailhead of the historic Blue Ridge Tunnel and follows the railroad’s gentle grade across Afton Mountain. The preferred route in this zone is currently shown as two potential route options. Future engineering, analysis, and coordination with property owners, VDOT, and the railroad will be needed to determine the final route through this zone, specifically whether the trail is located on the north or south side of the railroad tracks. Areas of solid rock will also require additional geologic study to identify a viable and financially responsible route. (Courtesy Albemarle County)
Greenwood Zone: Through Greenwood, the trail runs alongside Jarmans Gap Road and Greenwood Road between I-64 and Crozet Avenue. It connects orchards, vineyards, and The Greenwood Community Center with Old Trail and downtown Crozet.
(Courtesy Albemarle County)
Crozet Zone: The Crozet route offers one of the longest continuous natural sections along the entire Three Notched corridor. The route links downtown Crozet, Crozet Park, and Lickinghold Basin, leveraging existing trails and easements already set aside by the County for the future trail development. This route also avoids the steep slopes, private property impacts, and the heavily trafficked areas along Route 250 and Route 240. (Courtesy Albemarle County)
Ivy Zone: Through Ivy, the preferred route pieces together the highest scoring segments of the three route alternatives. The route follows much of the original Three Notch’d Trace roadbed and includes safety improvements for all modes at Tillman Road and Murray Elementary School. (Courtesy Albemarle County)
Northridge Zone: Between Ivy and Charlottesville, the trail follows the railroad and the Old Three Notch’d roadbed for most of the way. In places where paralleling the railroad is too tight or infeasible, the trail re-joins the northern side of Route 250.
(Courtesy Albemarle County)
Charlottesville Zone: The vision for the Three Notched Trail has always centered around both transportation and reacreation; reaching destinations and enjoying the trip along the way. As the trail enteres Charlottesville, it splits to do both. A direct route along Route 250 serves people commuting to UVA and downtown Charlottesville, and a quieter, more scenic route to the south follows existing trails and streams further away from traffic.
(Courtesy Albemarle County)
Previous article
WAHS Golf Earns Sixth State Title
Next article
Crozet Book Fest Turns Writers, Readers, Neighbors into One Story
RELATED ARTICLES
Michael Marshall
Michael Marshall
Michael Marshall is the founding editor and publisher of the Crozet Gazette.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Posts

Load more

From Author

Load more
- Advertisment -