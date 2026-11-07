Crozet Book Fest Turns Writers, Readers, Neighbors into One Story

Kris Coronado wasn’t sure she had ever visited Crozet when she discovered Book Fest on Instagram. It was 2025, and the Richmond journalist’s debut picture book, Lighthouse Ladies: Shining a Spotlight on Hardy Heroines, had come out that May.

Like many new writers, she was acclimating to the publishing world: promoting herself online, getting comfortable talking about her work and wondering whether book events were worth the time.

“As a new author, you don’t know what you don’t know,” she said. But she applied to speak anyway. “I think it was my first book festival I had ever done, and so lucky it was that one.”

In the parking lot, she met a fellow writer she had only messaged with online. The two spent the day together, attending panels, networking with other Virginia authors and calling each other “Festy Bestie.”

“It was just a real good feeling of community,” she said. This year, Coronado returned to moderate So You Want to Be a Writer? Picture Book Edition at the Crozet Library.

Matt Moore shared a similar story. When the Ohio book lover made an 800-mile round trip for the 2025 festival, he didn’t know anyone in town. One of the first people he met was local mystery author Katharine Schellman. He bought her whole series on the spot.

Back home, Moore wrote about the day on his Substack, describing how the local writing community made him feel so welcome that he wanted to get more involved. Soon after, Bluebird & Co. owner Flannery Buchanan called with an invitation to moderate a panel the following year.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Moore—who interviews authors on the Book Love Podcast—moderated The Witch, the Siren & the Scholar: Books With a Dash of Magic at Mudhouse Crozet.

Schellman, meanwhile, has been part of the local writing scene since before there was a Book Fest. In spring 2024, she attended a writer’s retreat organized by Buchanan and then-business partner Chelsea Powers, when the two mentioned, almost in passing, that a book festival in Crozet would be “fun.” By midsummer, Bluebird announced one for that fall.

“It was pretty scrappy at that point,” Schellman said. “But it was so popular with the community. There’s standing room only at all the events.” In past years, she appeared on panels promoting her Lily Adler and Nightingale mystery series and twice stepped in to moderate when scheduled moderators had emergencies.

“Writing can be very solitary—so much of it is sitting at your computer working, which is one of the reasons I love the really strong writers community that we have around here,” she said.

A former actor, she also likes to work a crowd. “It’s a little bit of that performer coming out,” she said. “I enjoy getting to interact with other writers and show off their work to an audience.”

This year, Schellman joined the organizing committee and moderated A Good Place to Die: Setting as Character in Mysteries at Bar Botanical.

For Cali Adeline, 2026 was her first Book Fest—as both an author and an attendee. She and her husband moved to the Charlottesville area about eight years ago after a single weekend visit. Her debut novel, People Watching in the Desert, began as snippets of scenes and dialogue she collected while staying at an Arizona spa. After a layoff, she transformed those notes into a book, which Harper published July 14.

“I did not have a writing community at all, either online or in person,” Adeline said. That changed when Buchanan connected her with a group of local authors. “It’s been pretty astonishing to find how many authors can live in one place,” she said—many of them within a 10-mile radius.

A day built by a village

Those four paths converged downtown on a single Saturday.

Crozet’s third annual Book Fest, presented by Bluebird and the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, brought 49 author panelists and more than 600 attendees to various walkable venues: Bar Botanical, Bluebird Annex, the Crozet Library, Crozet Pizza, Mudhouse and The Yellow Mug.

“We sold a total of 650 books that day, which was about a 70% increase this year,” said Tyler Atwood, operations, bookseller and buyer at Bluebird. (Last year’s festival drew 33 author panelists and around 500 attendees.)

The scrappy first year is long gone. Schellman said planning now takes about a year, from branding and the website to funding author travel—and six months of that work happens before author applications open. Local businesses host events and sponsor the day as a way of giving back.

“We did a lot more sponsor outreach this year,” Atwood said, which helped expand the event’s participating sponsors.

Mary Ellen from meoMADE, a Charlottesville design studio, went from audience member in 2024 to volunteer in 2025 to festival artist and committee member this year. Her only request: no big day-of duties, so she could attend the panels.

The committee met monthly, then weekly as October neared. Her artwork—berries, branches, stacks of books and a mug painted with the Blue Ridge Mountains—evoked a “comfy and joyful” mood.

What sets the event apart, she noted, is that it’s “a festival of panels.” No author gets a solo stage.

“Authors attend as panelists one year, moderators and audience members the next,” she said. “In a business as competitive as publishing, that’s refreshing to see.”

From the Ming dynasty to forced proximity

As in previous years, Book Fest panels spanned genres, with sessions for readers of all ages.

History. The day opened at Bar Botanical with What the Hell Happened? Approaches to Writing History, featuring Derek Baxter, Kevin Powers, Mengxi Seeley and moderator Jody Hobbs Hesler.

Seeley, an academic translator who moved to Charlottesville in 2019, started writing fiction in a monthly writing group at JMRL’s Northside Library. She sees the two crafts as close cousins.

“The act of translation is making something in one language accessible to readers in another language,” she said. Authors do much the same: “It’s all about human connection.”

Her debut novel, Silk and Sensibility, is a Jane Austen retelling set in 1550s China. Seeley pushed back on the idea that historical fiction must end in tragedy, saying, “No one tragedy, I think, defines a life. No one happy ending defines a life either.”

After the panel, she brought her kids to the picture book events at the library. “I love that they’re making it inclusive for everyone,” she said.

For young readers. Kids had their own track, including Finding the Right Book: Turning Big Kids Into Readers, moderated by Hannah Barnaby, and a library story time with picture book authors.

Coronado’s panel featured six authors, who shared how they took an idea from draft to finished book. Picture books, she said, are anything but easy—and there’s “more than one way in.”

Atwood said the children’s programming drew an even bigger crowd this year than before. “There were 280 people, which is incredible,” he said.

Magic and other worlds. Joining Moore’s panel at Mudhouse were Nicole Glover, Jennifer Herrera and K.S. Shay, who described how they sprinkle the unimaginable into otherwise recognizable worlds.

Glover first heard about Book Fest through conversations with Buchanan and Schellman at other literary events, including the Virginia Festival of the Book: “I made sure to put Crozet on my radar as another must-have Virginia book event to attend.”

Before the event, she studied up on her fellow panelists and their books but otherwise kept an open mind.

“I have been doing panels for a while, and I learned the best way often is to not prepare,” Glover said. “I approach panels ready for any questions sent my way and I like when they are conversations as it can lead to some very interesting topics.”

For fantasy fans, Emily Thiede led Take Me Away: Escaping to Alternate Worlds at the Bluebird Annex with Kelsey Crane, M.K. England, Fiona Fenn, Ivelisse Housman and Sarah Glenn Marsh.

Mystery. At Bar Botanical, Schellman conducted a lively discussion with Jenny Adams, Olivia Blacke, Pamela N. Harris and Mindy Quigley about how each uses a story’s location as a character in its own right.

“I was so honored that Katharine reached out to invite me to speak; I had heard of Crozet Book Fest before, but I’d never attended, so it was a real treat,” Adams said. “I loved our topic. Setting is something I spend a lot of time thinking about, so it was fun to talk about—and even better to hear how other authors approach setting themselves.”

Blacke, an Anthony Award-winning author who has been part of Book Fest since its first year, also credited Schellman and the volunteers with the prep.

“The large, engaged audience made it easy to feel like we were having a conversation instead of a presentation,” she said. “I’m always amazed by how many people turn out to celebrate a wide variety of books and genres.

Turning points and complicated women. At Mudhouse, The Aftermath: Hinge Moments in Storytelling brought together Jesse Crosson, Emilee Hackney, Melanie McCabe and Danny O’Dea. (Jo Piazza stepped in to moderate for Charlottesville author Bruce Holsinger, who had a last-minute conflict.) With books ranging from memoir to psychological thriller, they explored how choices made in life-altering moments can shape an entire story.

Audrey Ingram moderated Emotional, Unlikable, Disruptive: Writing Complex Female Characters with Rachel Beanland, Haili Blassingame, Virginia Hume and Kelsey B. Toney. The group dug into what happens when female characters are allowed to be complicated, messy and ambitious.

Fact, art and laughter. In the first of two ticketed events this year, Off the Record: How Journalists Turn Facts Into Fiction, Rachel McRady spoke with Mimi Montgomery, Jo Piazza and Hannah Selinger about bringing research and reporting instincts to fiction.

At The Yellow Mug, Field Notes: Finding Meaning Through Art—with poet and ceramicist Mirabella Mitchell, artist Lara Call Gastinger, poet Chelsea Krieg and moderator Kristie Smeltzer—explored how books can hold ideas, images and observations.

Back at Bar Botanical, Adeline joined Ryan Effgen, Stacy Hackney, Nashae Jones and moderator Eliza MacArthur for “In the Pressure Cooker: Comedy, Drama and Forced Proximity.” Adeline, who prepared by studying the panel topic and her fellow panelists’ books, said she finds humor “in the mundane” and that comedy and pain often live in the same scene.

The day closed with the second ticketed event, Out of the Margins: Deciding Whose Stories Get Told, with Alix E. Harrow, Nadia Hashimi, Lee Kelly, Ravynn K. Stringfield and moderator Anjali Singh Code. The panel considered what happens when writers push past familiar narratives to bring overlooked perspectives onto the page.

Between panels, writers and readers convened for a local author meetup at Crozet Pizza and an afternoon author marketplace at the library, which Atwood said drew 106 people. Blacke mentioned that she went home with a stack of signed books, from favorites as well as authors she’d never heard of.

Keeping it intimate and local

For all its growth, the people behind Book Fest hope its essence stays the same. Moore, who has traveled to book events across the eastern U.S., said he has never seen authors and readers this close.

“You are 10 feet away from the authors,” he said. He also loved that there always seemed to be a window behind the panelists, framing them against the mountains.

Coronado summed up the feeling of walking between venues on a fall Saturday: “It really is book magic.”

“I love, love, love hearing how other authors approach craft and story, and I always walk away so inspired after spending a day talking about books and writing,” Adams said. “I learn so much from other authors, whether they are talking about their debut novel or their 10th.”

“I keep coming back because of the wonderful reader, author, bookseller and blogger community that shows up every year,” said Blacke. “In 2026, the fest was bigger and better than ever, and yet it was so well organized and incredibly fun to attend.”

The organizers aren’t waiting long to start the next chapter. Mary Ellen said, “We’re already making lists for the 2027 festival.”