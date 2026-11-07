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Crozet Trails Crew Races Were Another Big Success

Ron Wade
By Ron Wade
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The start of the CTC Family Fun Run. Photo: Ron Wade

October 24 brought a beautiful fall day to Crozet for the 13th running of the Crozet Trails Crew race. More than 150 runners and a good handful of dogs participated. Peyton Rose, running in the 30-39 age group, won the 5K race in a field of 93 runners with a time of 20:45, while Robert Lovaglio was in second at 21:24, running in the 40-49 group. In the 10K race, Wyatt Schug, age group 18-29, took first place with a time of 39:44, far outpacing Benjamin Friedlander’s time of 45:01 in the 30-39 group. Post-race food and refreshments included scratch-made pancakes, live music, coffee from the Yellow Mug, cider from Henley’s Orchard, and beer from Starr Hill Brewery. The race is the Trails Crew’s largest fundraiser. Sponsors included Starr Hill Brewery, Crozet Park Aquatics and Fitness, the Crozet Gazette, ACPR, Ragged Mountain Running, State Farm Insurance and the Crozet Market. 

The start of the 2026 5k Crozet Trail Race. Photo: Ron Wade
The start of the 2026 10k Crozet Trail Race. Photo: Ron Wade
Crozet Trails Crew volunteers. Photo: Ron Wade
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Ron Wade
Ron Wade
Ron Wade is a photographer and sports reporter for the Crozet Gazette.

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