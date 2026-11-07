Hollow Garden: Fruits of the Season

My favorite garden columnist and essayist is Henry Mitchell (Earthman, Any Day), writer and editor at the Washington Post in its heyday, whose last photograph before his passing showed him on his knees planting bulbs. I was privileged to walk with him around Monticello when I was a gardener there and often think of him this time of year.

Planting bulbs is such a hopeful thing, confiding papery husks with their tender embryos to the dark ground where they will awake with the warmth of spring even if we do not live to see it. Bulbs live after us. Few things can we trust so assuredly.

When I came to the hollow four decades ago, there was already a scattering of daffodils by the drive, the gift of some long-ago woman. Thanks to a slide show by the invaluable Brent Heath “Daffodils for American Gardens” I was able to identify them as Narcissus ‘Barri Conspicuus’, a simple single-flowered mid-season, pale yellow daffodil dating to 1869, and N. x biflorus, “Twin Sisters,” a late-flowering fragrant wild hybrid with double white petals and yellow cups.

I dug a clump of them last spring, dried them in the potting shed over summer and will put them in the ground after the soil cools this fall. If you get bulbs in between Thanksgiving and Christmas, you’ll be okay. No need to water. Let nature take its course and pray for a nice snow pack this winter.

The path from the mail box to the house is flanked by staggered borders of the daffodils and passes between two giant American boxwoods (Buxus sempervirens), which serve as their anchor. I began with a line of ‘Barri Conspicuus’ divided from the original driveway planting. Later I added bright yellow ‘Tete-a-Tetes’ on the outside for earliest bloom. “Twin Sisters” will cap off a continuous display from March through May, if they don’t get iced or fried in the meantime. The gardener always has something to worry about.

I planted the east meadow path many years ago with Van Engelen’s (www.vanengelen.com) “Grand Mixture,” a combination of the best naturalizing varieties flowering over four to six weeks if we’re lucky. Each spring the paths beckon us out to see what’s in bloom. Boxwood and daffodils are the perfect combination for the hollow, as the former is unpalatable and the later toxic to my frenemy the deer.

I love the deep raspberry and chartreuse of the American Beautyberry (Callicarpa americana), mysteriously also called French Mulberry, and the graceful arch of the Japanese or Purple Beautyberry (C. dichotoma), although the latter does self-seed. The white pines (Pinus strobus) above the drive are turning gold as they shed their old needles and I see them through my bedroom windows against the pure blue sky when I open my eyes in the morning.

Along with the native pokeberry’s (Phytolacca americana) magenta stalks with their staining black purple drupes and the last of the bright red spicebush berries (Lindera benzoan) nestled in buttery leaves, the hollow is a riot of color this November. The last persimmon (Diospyros virginiana) hangs like a jewel. The creek is low but still gurgles, and we enter the season with the rest of central Virginia in drought conditions.

As I write, there’s been no killing frost as yet and the pineapple sage (Salvia elegans), hardy to Zone 9, has had time to reach its full size of 4’ x 4’ and come into full scarlet flower. Back when we had early frosts, it never had enough time to get to blooming size. I haven’t planted one for many years but took a chance this time. Its shrubby size is a good background for the Zinnias. The old ‘State Fair’ was a great success this year, the favorite of the butterflies and hummingbirds. Each plant can reach 2-3’ in height and spread and, if kept dead-headed, will form a multi-branched plant.

Alas, the red-orange berries of the invasive Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii) and silvery tinged fruit of autumn olive (Eleagnus angustifolia) also bedeck the autumn and tempt the birds who spread them. Although not all non-natives are harmful, these in particular can overwhelm native habitats and are good candidates for slash and herbicide painting. I used to think that battling invasives was like emptying the ocean with a teaspoon, but I have come to defend certain precious spots along the edge of our woodland that is a rich eastern deciduous mix of oak, maple, hickory, and tulip poplars scattered with dogwood (Cornus florida) and witchhazel (Hamamelis virginiana). I intend to keep it that way as long as I can.

So much of gardening is ephemeral, yet any bit of earth that falls to our care will bear its tale of us to those who know how to read it.