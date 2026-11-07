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Music Performances at WAHS Homecoming

Ron Wade
By Ron Wade
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Marching Band Color Guard, from left: Evelyn Fields, Annelise Peterson, Ava Hawkes, Isabella Beal, Lilly Juarez, Brianna Beal. Photo: Ron Wade

Attendees at Western’s homecoming football game October 2 were treated to special performances by the high school marching band as well as the choir. In addition to making their dramatic entrance around the stadium track and playing pep tunes after Western scores, the band, led by Joel Hartshorn, performed a half-time show that included hits written by The Beatles. These included collaboration-style arrangements by Tom Wallace including: Magical Mystery Tour/Lady Madonna, Eleanor Rigby, Blackbird/Yesterday, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely-Hearts Club/The End. The choir, led by Abby Smith with over 40 performers, gave a captivating rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner. Make plans to attend the Winter Band Concert at WAHS December 6 and the Orchestra Concert on December 14.

Marching Band Drum major, Emily Kim directs the band on the field. Photo: Gwynne Wade.
The WAHS Marching Band formed up after entering the stadium. Photo: Ron Wade.
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Ron Wade
Ron Wade
Ron Wade is a photographer and sports reporter for the Crozet Gazette.

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