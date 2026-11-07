WAHS Cheerleading Moves Into Competitive Cheer

The cheerleading team at Western led by head coach Abigail Lassiter and assistant coaches Macie Morris and Princess O’Dell has expanded to three individual teams and has the largest number of athletes participating ever at the school. Teams include JV and Varsity sideline cheer and a new competition team, the Varsity UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) Game Day team.

This is the first time that Western will have a competitive cheer team since 2012. The competition team competed in Richmond October 10 and will compete at UCA Regionals in northern Virginia on November 21. If they earn a qualifying score at Regionals, they will receive a bid to compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida, in January 2027.

“We chose the UCA Game Day competition format this year because it gives our athletes an opportunity to showcase the strong sideline skills they have developed,” Coach Lassiter said. “Game Day competition cheer brings the energy and traditions of Friday night football into a three-minute competition routine. It highlights skills such as crowd leading, fight song, band chant, cheer, stunting, jumps, and overall game day presence.”

Each team practices a minimum of two to three times per week, and often more depending on the game and competition schedules. This year the team has incorporated additional conditioning and strength training, along with a greater focus on tumbling, jumping, and stunting, advancing the overall skill level of the program.

“I am incredibly proud of all three of our teams this year and the amount of heart, grit and teamwork our athletes have demonstrated since tryouts in May,” Lassiter added. “It has been exciting to watch WAHS Cheer continue to grow, and I am very proud of what our athletes and coaches are building together.”