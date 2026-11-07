WAHS Golf Earns Sixth State Title

The Western Albemarle golf team led by head coach Darren Maynard won the 2026 VHSL Class 3 State Championship October 13 at Cutalong in Mineral. The team of Kennedy MacCleery, James Nolde, Lucas Crombie, Kevin Thacher, Matteo Urresti, and Cam Carver bested second place Liberty Christian Academy by 19 strokes.

The top scorers for Western were MacCleery (71), Crombie (75), Nolde (76) and Ureresti (81).

This is the third state championship for the team in the last four years and the sixth state championship overall.

MacCleery, Crombie, and Nolde also earned All-State honors.