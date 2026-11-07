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WAHS Golf Earns Sixth State Title

Ron Wade
By Ron Wade
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Sophomore Lucas Crombie made a dramatic shot out of the fairway trap on 16. Photo: Ron Wade.

The Western Albemarle golf team led by head coach Darren Maynard won the 2026 VHSL Class 3 State Championship October 13 at Cutalong in Mineral. The team of Kennedy MacCleery, James Nolde, Lucas Crombie, Kevin Thacher, Matteo Urresti, and Cam Carver bested second place Liberty Christian Academy by 19 strokes.

The top scorers for Western were MacCleery (71), Crombie (75), Nolde (76) and Ureresti (81). 

This is the third state championship for the team in the last four years and the sixth state championship overall.

MacCleery, Crombie, and Nolde also earned All-State honors. 

Photo: Ron Wade.
Junior James Nolde chipped on 17 after a 300 yard drive. Photo: Ron Wade.
Lucas Crombie with Head Coach Darren Maynard. Photo: Ron Wade.
Top Finishers in the Class 3 Regional tournament were, from left: Trimmer Vincel (Charlottesville), Nick Martens (Monticello), Chase Botto (Fluvanna), Kennedy MacCleery (WAHS). Photo: Ron Wade.
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Ron Wade
Ron Wade
Ron Wade is a photographer and sports reporter for the Crozet Gazette.

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