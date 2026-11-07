Where (and When) to Shop Local This Holiday Season

Debbie Ballowe makes decorative ornaments with a scroll saw, transforming wood into pieces to adorn a tree in December (or a sunny windowsill in July). On the shelves surrounding her work at the Crozet Artisan Depot sit Beth Wiseman’s pottery featuring whimsical creatures, while Ruth Ferris’s colorful stained glass catches light from outside.

All these designs were handcrafted in Central Virginia.

That’s no accident, Ballowe said. The area’s mountains and farmland have long given artists room to slow down and find inspiration close to home.

“I feel like the environment has created creativity,” she said.

The three artists—along with Gillian Ruffa—are partners at the Crozet Artisan Depot, where they provide a hub for the local artisan community. And this holiday season, that Virginia talent has ample opportunity to be celebrated.

Between mid-November and the first weekend of December, Crozet’s orchards, shops, park and vineyards will host a variety of holiday markets, emphasizing locally made goods.

“We’re trying to make it so people from Crozet don’t even have to leave Crozet to do their Christmas shopping,” Wiseman said.

Here’s where to find them, in date order.

Chiles Peach Orchard to Keep Market Going All Winter

When: Second Saturday of each month, November through March, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Chiles Peach Orchard, 1351 Greenwood Road, Crozet

As many Virginia farmers markets close for the season, Chiles Peach Orchard is filling that gap with a Winter Market Series.

“The winter market was created because there are no farmers markets after the end of October,” said Laura Lake, events director at Chiles Family Orchards. “It’s really nice to be able to source your products locally, and I wanted to give the vendors a place to do that.”

This series opens Saturday, Nov. 14, alongside “Enchanted Orchard Days,” a free, fantasy-themed weekend that the orchard held last year and has expanded into a more vendor-friendly event.

“If you’re picturing something like a small Renaissance Fair, you’d be in the right zone,” Lake said.

Studio 1050 will give glassblowing demonstrations at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and Rya Dulaney will lead a healing sound bath at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Rachel Louis will read tarot and give a talk at 11:30 a.m., and Henry Rol will demonstrate armor at noon. Transformations Face Painting will be on site for kids. Costumes are encouraged, in whatever way visitors feel “enchanted.”

Vendors include: Afton Mountain Elderberry, Cara Culbertson’s crafts and personalized cards, Chocolatesville, Crozet Crepery, Fleur de Lis Design Co., Glitter Locks, meoMade, Remington Ranch (pork, chicken and mushrooms), River Oak Farm (chicken and eggs), Turner Creek Farm and Woodchuck Woodworks. Chiles will add fall flowers, herb bunches for turkey stuffing, caramel apples, chili pies, hot cider and “witch’s brew” around the fire pit.

New this year: The orchard’s Farm Market will stay open Fridays and Saturdays all winter for the first time—it usually closes in late December until March. Shoppers can pre-order pies and baked goods for holiday gatherings, and the bakery and the Clubhouse wine bar remain open for lunch and tastings.

Artisan Depot Adds Winter Gift Market

When: Opens Nov. 17 and runs through Dec. 31, during regular shop hours

Where: Crozet Artisan Depot, inside the historic Crozet train depot

The Crozet Artisan Depot already carries work from 90 Central Virginia artists year-round, but for the holidays, it’s bringing in about a dozen more.

This is the second year for the Depot’s Winter Gift Market, which will take center stage at the store.

“It filled in our gaps,” said partner Debbie Ballowe. “Everybody does something slightly different.”

The additional artists were chosen for seasonal items, stocking stuffers and hostess gifts.

“We recruited from art shows and craft shows and tried to find things that were not similar to what we already have,” said partner Beth Wiseman. “So, something unique and new to offer our customers.”

New this year: Handmade teas, jams and jellies; ribbon-embroidery and upcycled ornaments; craft trees and ornaments from another woodworker; and eco-printed journals, scarves and face products from Liz Buckner-Yordy. The Petal and Wheel—guest artists from this summer—will offer ceramic ornaments and magnets. Copper ornaments and woven reed stars return from last year, along with a large selection of holiday and greeting cards.

“The whole store comes alive,” Wiseman said. Seasonal items are grouped in the center of the shop, and staff are putting together small gift boxes, pairing consumables like jam and honey with a dish towel or skincare, for anyone stuck on what to buy. (Gift cards are also available.)

Ballowe and Wiseman said the draw is simple: everything is made by a Central Virginia artist. For locals, that means supporting neighbors. For visitors, it means taking home something made where they stayed—and much of it is small enough to mail to family out of town.

The Depot will also participate in the Dec. 5 Market Crawl, organized by Bluebird & Co.

Market Crawl Turns Downtown Into One Big Holiday Market

When: Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Crozet businesses, anchored by Bluebird & Co. on Three Notch’d Road

For one Saturday in December, downtown Crozet becomes a holiday market. The town-wide Market Crawl has confirmed more than 60 local vendors so far, at businesses stretching from Piedmont Place to Starr Hill Brewery. Bluebird & Co. returns as host.

“It’s an incredible community atmosphere,” said Tyler Atwood, operations, bookseller and buyer at Bluebird. “It grows every year, with more people knowing about it and making it a part of their holiday plans.”

“Crozet ends up being this funny little hometown around the holidays,” said Beth Wiseman of the Crozet Artisan Depot. “The community comes together—especially on Market Crawl day.”

The Depot will host a few crawl vendors, alongside its own Winter Gift Market. Partner Debbie Ballowe said the Depot tries to offer that kind of variety year-round with its 90 artists, but “the Market Crawl just increases that by folds.”

Expect big crowds throughout the day, as the Winter Brews & Booze Festival opens at noon in Claudius Crozet Park.

Winter Brews Brings Bonfires, Brews and a Holiday Market to Crozet Park

When: Saturday, Dec. 5, noon – 5 p.m.

Where: Claudius Crozet Park

Cost: Free to enter; tasting tickets sold separately

The Crozet Winter Brews & Booze Festival is turning eight, and continues to grow. This year’s event—held the same day as the Market Crawl—pairs an open-air holiday artisan market with live music, food trucks and tastings of winter warmers, craft beer, ciders and spirits from regional producers.

Organizer Betsy O’Brien, in her third year with the festival, said the market evolved naturally from the timing.

“It’s just that time of the year where people want to start doing holiday shopping,” she said. This year, they are expanding from the field into the park’s pavilions, with a decked-out “Santa’s Chuckwagon” as a photo backdrop.

Shoppers can expect woodworkers selling custom cutting boards, hot sauce, cigars, jewelry, local honey and beeswax candles, and 3D-printed wall art, plus Bryant Family Farm and Sourwood Farm. Local breweries return, along with the distillers’ court that debuted last year to big crowds.

Admission is free, as it was last year; a cash bar serves beer and cocktails, and tasting tickets let visitors sample from the breweries.

The festival’s traditions are part of the draw. Last year, at 2:30 p.m. the crowd lined up in the field for a shotski, a wooden board loaded with drinks, sponsored by Massanutten Resort.

“We had a couple hundred people all do the shotski at the same time,” O’Brien said. The shotski will happen again this year after the first band finishes.

A costumed Krampus roamed the grounds for photos—by all accounts, a friendly one who has RSVP’d for this year—and bonfires, inflatables and volunteer-decorated trees filled the field.

All festival profits support Crozet Park, which is currently raising money for a new facility. “Our park is your park,” O’Brien said. “It’s community owned and operated.”

Vendor spaces are still available through the end of November—$50 for a single space and $75 for a double—through the online form on the festival’s website: crozetbeerfest.com.

Last year, O’Brien noted, there was snow on the ground and volunteers shoveled out the vendor spots, so the festivities prevailed despite the wintry weather.

Santa Comes to the Carriage House at King Family Vineyards

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; food trucks 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: King Family Vineyards, 6550 Roseland Farm, Crozet

Crozet’s holiday market weekend wraps up Sunday at King Family Vineyards with its annual seasonal celebration, hosted with the Heart of Virginia Artisans and featuring regional craft makers, artists and festive foods.

King Family Vineyards began hosting “Carriage House Christmas” in 2022.

“The event has become a true highlight of our year,” said Gail Winsor, King Family’s events director. “It’s a joy for us to open our doors and provide a family-friendly atmosphere that kicks off the holiday season for the whole community.”

First-time visitors will find a curated selection of local vendors spread across the Carriage House and surrounding patio. Food trucks will also be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For many families, the main event is the man in red. Santa will be available for photos, a tradition Winsor said the winery is honored to continue. “The real magic happens when families stop by for their annual photos with Santa,” she said.

Details will be posted on the events calendar at kingfamilyvineyards.com.

Green Olive Tree Celebrates Holidays

Due to popular demand, The Green Olive Tree has begun displaying costumes for sale year-round in the MusicToday building, rather than only at Halloween. For November, Fall and Thanksgiving décor and gifts are being offered in the boutique area. Due to overflowing storage, Christmas items are being brought out now. The monthly bag sale will be held the week of November 16.