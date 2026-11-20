Russell McFarlane “Mac” Lafferty, 84, of Charlottesville and Crozet, Virginia, passed away on November 12, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on August 23, 1942, to William Lightfoot Lafferty and Helen Bargamin Lafferty, Mac grew up in a long-established Crozet family and attended Albemarle High School. He went on to earn both his Bachelor’s degree (1966) and Master’s degree (1968) in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Virginia, where he was a brother of Chi Phi fraternity and an active student leader inducted into The Raven Society, Omicron Delta Kappa, the IMP Society, T.I.L.K.A., and the Thirteen Society. Throughout his career, Mac applied his analytical mind as an engineer, owned and operated Deerfield Enterprises, and shared his passion for learning by teaching engineering and physics courses at Piedmont Virginia Community College and the University of Virginia.

Mac was deeply devoted to preserving the character, beauty, and livability of Albemarle County for future generations. He dedicated thousands of volunteer hours to local government and community planning, serving for eight years on the Albemarle County Planning Commission (2010-2018) representing the Jack Jouett District, including time as Vice Chair. Prior to that, he served for six years on the Crozet Community Advisory Council when it was first formed. Mac also lent his leadership to the Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee (as Chair), the Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Policy Board, the Thomas Jefferson Land Trust, Bike Virginia, Charlottesville-Albemarle Robotics, Senior Statesmen of Virginia, and Second Street Art Gallery.

An avid cyclist, Mac loved nothing more than getting out on his bike. His enthusiasm for riding inspired both his personal adventures and his public advocacy for safer bicycle and pedestrian access across the Charlottesville and Albemarle community.

Above all else, Mac cherished his family. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Lafferty More, and her husband, Koby Butler More; his beloved grandsons, Micah MacFarlane More and Miles MacKenzie More; his sister, Sarah Turner, and her husband, John Turner; his nieces, Andrea and Kim; and his nephew, Ryan.

A memorial service will be held on December 5th, 2026 at Mt. Moriah Church Cemetery. Please dress appropriately as the service will be taking place on cemetery grounds, not within the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mac’s honor to Charlottesville Community Bikes (917 Preston Ave Ste D Charlottesville, VA 22903, info@cbikes.org).