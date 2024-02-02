Warriors Wrestling Coach Sees Third Year of Progress

Wrestling is a tough sport that takes strength, skill and fortitude as the athlete steps out on the mat alone to compete with nowhere to hide. Someone coming to the team as a freshman often takes two or three years to learn how to really compete. Coach Scott Townsend, now in his third year coaching the team, is seeing strong progress in the team at WAHS.

Following a match with Hanover January 24, the team has a season record of 14-8, which is a significant improvement over the 10-19 2021-22 and 10-9 2022-23 seasons. The varsity team has eight wrestlers with winning records so far this year: freshman Isaiah Erkel, 120lb, 20-15; freshman Quinn Fusco, 165lb, 19-10; sophomore Lucas Silva, 132lb, 22-15; sophomore Owen Townsend, 215lb, 16-3; junior Will Grisdale, 106lb, 18-9; junior Cole McGinty, 175lb, 37-2; junior Ian Marshall, 190lb, 16-12; and senior Parker Vorhees, 285lb, career of 33-12. Coach Townsend believes that all eight have a chance to qualify for the state tournament this year.

Last season, Silva finished fourth and both McGinty and Townsend finished second in the Region 4D tournament, both qualifying for the state tournament. Vorhees won the Region 4D Tournament last year at 285lbs. McGinty also won the Turner Ashby Invitational in the 175lb weight class in December. McGinty and Townsend are the team captains.

Several wrestlers are on their way to break the 100 career wins by their senior year, including Silva, Townsend, and McGinty.