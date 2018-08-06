Ruritans Recognize Student Achievement

Thanks to the Dan Maupin Memorial Fund, Walter Perkins Memorial Award and an anonymous donor​ for a scholarship in honor of Bob and Carroll Gilges, local white Hall residents who passed away recently during the floods​, Hana Lagana, Mason Ancona and Cassidy Wilson each received scholarships of $1500 for their college education.​ The scholarships were presented at the June meeting of the White Hall Ruritans.

Earlier this summer, the White Hall Ruritan Club presented their annual achievement awards to graduating Crozet Elementary fifth graders, one chosen from each of the three home rooms by their teachers.

Awards went to Samuel Buer, for his willingness to help others and his successful efforts this year; Cole Madison; for his tenacity and his determination to succeed this year; and Nathan Shaver, for being present in every moment and his desire to understand how anything he encounters works. Each student also received a $50 gift certificate to the Over the Moon Bookstore in Crozet.